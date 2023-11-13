How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) go up against the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
St. John's (NY) Stats Insights
- Last season, the Red Storm had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wolverines' opponents hit.
- St. John's (NY) went 11-8 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wolverines ranked 52nd.
- Last year, the Red Storm recorded 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Wolverines gave up (69.6).
- St. John's (NY) had a 16-8 record last season when putting up more than 69.6 points.
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines shot at a 45% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Red Storm averaged.
- Michigan went 12-4 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Red Storm ranked fifth in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wolverines ranked 256th.
- The Wolverines scored only 1.8 fewer points per game last year (73.4) than the Red Storm gave up (75.2).
- Michigan went 14-9 last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- St. John's (NY) scored 77.6 points per game last season in home games, which was two more points than it averaged in away games (75.6).
- In 2022-23, the Red Storm surrendered 70 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 82.8.
- St. John's (NY) made 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Michigan scored 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than away (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Wolverines conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (68) than away (69.6).
- Michigan made more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).
St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 90-74
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/13/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/16/2023
|North Texas
|-
|TD Arena
|11/25/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 99-74
|Crisler Center
|11/10/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 92-62
|Crisler Center
|11/13/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/17/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Imperial Arena
