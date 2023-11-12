The Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected close game against the Dallas Stars (8-3-1), who have -110 moneyline odds. The contest on Sunday begins at 6:00 PM ET from Xcel Energy Center on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX.

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas has played five games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

The Wild have won 60.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (3-2).

The Stars won the only game they played as an underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Minnesota is 5-4 (winning 55.6% of the time).

Dallas has played with moneyline odds of -110 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 5-5 6-3-1 6.4 3.2 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 3.2 3.8 5 14.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.1 3.3 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.3 2.6 3 11.1% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

