On Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Chase Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) will look to build on a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Golden State Warriors (6-4). It airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSN.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Warriors matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSN

NBCS-BA and BSN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (scoring 114.4 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 110.9 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA) and have a +35 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves put up 112.4 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 102.3 per outing (first in NBA). They have a +81 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.

These two teams score a combined 226.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 213.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Golden State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Minnesota has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

Timberwolves and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +3500 +1800 - Warriors +1200 +600 -

