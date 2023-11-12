The Golden State Warriors (6-4) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) are slated to play on Sunday at Chase Center, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Chris Paul and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA, BSN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves won their most recent game versus the Spurs, 117-110, on Friday. Karl-Anthony Towns starred with 29 points, and also had 12 boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 29 12 2 0 0 3 Anthony Edwards 28 7 5 2 1 2 Rudy Gobert 11 10 1 1 0 0

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards provides the Timberwolves 25.3 points, 7.0 boards and 5.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Rudy Gobert's averages on the season are 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 57.1% of his shots from the field.

The Timberwolves get 15.7 points per game from Towns, plus 10.0 boards and 2.7 assists.

Kyle Anderson provides the Timberwolves 7.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, plus 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

The Timberwolves receive 16.0 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 4.3 boards and 0.7 assists.

