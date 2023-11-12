The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (6-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -1.5 222.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played four games this season that ended with a point total over 222.5 points.

Minnesota has had an average of 214.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Minnesota has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and have walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

Minnesota has been at least a +105 moneyline underdog two times this season but won all of those games.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 5 50% 114.4 226.8 110.9 213.2 226.8 Timberwolves 4 50% 112.4 226.8 102.3 213.2 221.4

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves score an average of 112.4 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 110.9 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 5-3 2-1 4-4 Warriors 5-5 2-4 4-6

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Point Insights

Timberwolves Warriors 112.4 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-4 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-4 102.3 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-2 6-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

