The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) face the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • TV: ESPN

Stanford vs. Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Hoosiers averaged 22.7 more points per game last year (80.9) than the Cardinal allowed their opponents to score (58.2).
  • Indiana had a 23-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.
  • Last year, the Cardinal recorded 14.0 more points per game (76.1) than the Hoosiers gave up (62.1).
  • When Stanford scored more than 62.1 points last season, it went 23-3.
  • The Cardinal shot 45.5% from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.
  • The Hoosiers' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 16.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (32.8%).

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Hawaii W 87-40 Maples Pavilion
11/12/2023 Indiana - Maples Pavilion
11/16/2023 Cal Poly - Maples Pavilion
11/19/2023 Duke - Maples Pavilion

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Eastern Illinois W 96-43 Assembly Hall
11/12/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
11/17/2023 Murray State - Assembly Hall
11/19/2023 Lipscomb - Assembly Hall

