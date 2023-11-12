Sunday's game features the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) clashing at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 98-74 victory for heavily favored Maryland according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Gamecocks enter this game following a 100-71 win against Notre Dame on Monday.

The Gamecocks enter this matchup after a 100-71 win over Notre Dame on Monday. The Terrapins' most recent outing on Monday ended in a 98-75 win over Harvard. Kamilla Cardoso scored a team-best 20 points for the Gamecocks in the win. Shyanne Sellers' team-high 25 points paced the Terrapins in the victory.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 98, South Carolina 74

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks put up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) last season while giving up 51.8 per contest (fourth in college basketball). They had a +1057 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game.

South Carolina averaged 80 points per game last season in conference action, which was 0.3 fewer points per game than its season average (80.3).

When playing at home, the Gamecocks put up 7.6 more points per game last season (84.8) than they did on the road (77.2).

In home games, South Carolina surrendered 7.3 fewer points per game (46.9) than on the road (54.2).

Maryland Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Terrapins outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game last season (scoring 79.1 points per game to rank 11th in college basketball while allowing 68.7 per outing to rank 287th in college basketball) and had a +364 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Maryland scored 80 points per game in Big Ten action, and 79.1 overall.

In 2022-23, the Terrapins averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (82.6) than away (76).

Maryland conceded 70.1 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 away.

