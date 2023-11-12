The New Orleans Saints (5-4) visit a streaking Minnesota Vikings (5-4) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium (and best bets are available). The Vikings have won four straight games.

When is Saints vs. Vikings?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Vikings in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Saints favored and the difference between the two is 6.8 points.
  • Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 58.7%.
  • The Saints have won four of the eight games they were the moneyline favorite this season (50%).
  • When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 3-3 (50%).
  • This season, the Vikings have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Minnesota has entered four games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Minnesota (+2.5)
    • The Saints have covered the spread only two times over nine games with a set spread.
    • New Orleans has not covered the spread (0-5-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
    • The Vikings are 5-3-1 against the spread this season.
    • Minnesota has a record of 2-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (41)
    • New Orleans and Minnesota average 3.6 more points between them than the over/under of 41 for this matchup.
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the over/under in this game.
    • Two of the Saints' nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).
    • The Vikings have hit the over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

    Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    6 57.7 2 45.3 1

    Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    9 191.9 10 36 4

