The New Orleans Saints (5-4) visit a streaking Minnesota Vikings (5-4) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium (and best bets are available). The Vikings have won four straight games.

When is Saints vs. Vikings?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Vikings in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Saints favored and the difference between the two is 6.8 points.

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 58.7%.

The Saints have won four of the eight games they were the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 3-3 (50%).

This season, the Vikings have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

Minnesota has entered four games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

Other Week 10 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (+2.5)



Minnesota (+2.5) The Saints have covered the spread only two times over nine games with a set spread.

New Orleans has not covered the spread (0-5-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Vikings are 5-3-1 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has a record of 2-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)



Over (41) New Orleans and Minnesota average 3.6 more points between them than the over/under of 41 for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the over/under in this game.

Two of the Saints' nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).

The Vikings have hit the over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 57.7 2 45.3 1

Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 9 191.9 10 36 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.