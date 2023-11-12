North Dakota vs. Elon: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) and the Elon Phoenix (1-1) play at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
North Dakota vs. Elon Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
North Dakota Betting Records & Stats
- North Dakota won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Elon (10-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 16.7% less often than North Dakota (16-13-0) last year.
North Dakota vs. Elon Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Dakota
|72.1
|137.5
|73.9
|145.5
|142.7
|Elon
|65.4
|137.5
|71.6
|145.5
|139.8
Additional North Dakota Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Fightin' Hawks recorded only 0.5 more points per game (72.1) than the Phoenix gave up (71.6).
- North Dakota went 9-4 against the spread and 10-5 overall last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.
North Dakota vs. Elon Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Dakota
|16-13-0
|21-8-0
|Elon
|10-16-0
|8-18-0
North Dakota vs. Elon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|North Dakota
|Elon
|8-8
|Home Record
|5-9
|4-11
|Away Record
|3-12
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|73.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.6
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.8
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
