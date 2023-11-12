The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) and the Elon Phoenix (1-1) play at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

North Dakota vs. Elon Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Elon (10-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 16.7% less often than North Dakota (16-13-0) last year.

North Dakota vs. Elon Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Dakota 72.1 137.5 73.9 145.5 142.7 Elon 65.4 137.5 71.6 145.5 139.8

Additional North Dakota Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fightin' Hawks recorded only 0.5 more points per game (72.1) than the Phoenix gave up (71.6).

North Dakota went 9-4 against the spread and 10-5 overall last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

North Dakota vs. Elon Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Dakota 16-13-0 21-8-0 Elon 10-16-0 8-18-0

North Dakota vs. Elon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Dakota Elon 8-8 Home Record 5-9 4-11 Away Record 3-12 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

