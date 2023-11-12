Sunday's contest at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has the Elon Phoenix (1-1) squaring off against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 101-72 victory, heavily favoring Elon.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Dakota vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

North Dakota vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 101, North Dakota 72

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. Elon

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-29.1)

Elon (-29.1) Computer Predicted Total: 172.5

North Dakota Performance Insights

With 72.1 points scored per game and 73.9 points allowed last season, North Dakota was 166th in college basketball offensively and 288th on defense.

With 31 rebounds per game and 32.7 rebounds conceded, the Fightin' Hawks were 233rd and 283rd in the country, respectively, last year.

North Dakota was 274th in the country in assists (11.9 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Fightin' Hawks were 25th-best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (9.2) last season. They were 132nd in 3-point percentage at 35%.

Last year, North Dakota was 100th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and 272nd in defensive 3-point percentage (35.1%).

The Fightin' Hawks attempted 44.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 35.4% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 55.4% of their shots, with 64.6% of their makes coming from there.

