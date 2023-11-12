North Dakota vs. Elon: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) hit the court against the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Dakota vs. Elon matchup.
North Dakota vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Dakota vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Dakota Moneyline
|Elon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Dakota (-4.5)
|154.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|North Dakota (-4.5)
|154.5
|-230
|+184
North Dakota vs. Elon Betting Trends (2022-23)
- North Dakota covered 16 times in 29 games with a spread last season.
- Fightin' Hawks games went over the point total 21 out of 29 times last season.
- Elon put together a 10-16-0 ATS record last season.
- In Phoenix games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.
