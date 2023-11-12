How to Watch North Dakota vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - November 12
The Elon Phoenix (1-1) face the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Dakota vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Dakota Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Hawks shot 44.1% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.
- In games North Dakota shot higher than 43.6% from the field, it went 8-7 overall.
- The Fightin' Hawks were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Phoenix ranked 270th.
- Last year, the Fightin' Hawks averaged 72.1 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 71.6 the Phoenix gave up.
- North Dakota had a 10-5 record last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.
North Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, North Dakota averaged 3.9 more points per game (73.4) than it did in road games (69.5).
- In 2022-23, the Fightin' Hawks gave up 68.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 78.3.
- When playing at home, North Dakota drained the same number of three-pointers per game as when playing on the road (9.1). Meanwhile, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in road games (34.0%).
North Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 110-68
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/12/2023
|Elon
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/16/2023
|Valley City State
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
