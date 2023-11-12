The Minnesota Wild, with Matthew Boldy, will be on the ice Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Prop bets for Boldy in that upcoming Wild-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Boldy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Boldy has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 9:09 on the ice per game.

In one of seven games this year, Boldy has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Boldy has a point in six of seven games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In five of seven games this season, Boldy has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Boldy's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Boldy Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 7 Games 10 7 Points 4 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.