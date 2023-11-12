Josh Oliver will be running routes against the seventh-best passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Oliver has reeled in 12 balls (on 14 targets) for 71 yards (10.1 per game) and one score so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Oliver and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oliver vs. the Saints

Oliver vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 19 REC YPG / REC TD One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New Orleans in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

The 192 passing yards per game given up by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense is 20th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (12 total passing TDs).

Watch Vikings vs Saints on Fubo!

Josh Oliver Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Oliver with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Oliver Receiving Insights

Oliver, in two of three games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Oliver has received 4.0% of his team's 351 passing attempts this season (14 targets).

He has averaged 5.1 yards per target (71 yards on 14 targets).

In one of six games this season, Oliver has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has 4.5% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Oliver has been targeted three times in the red zone (5.5% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Oliver's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.