Should you wager on Jonas Brodin to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars meet up on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brodin stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Brodin scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Brodin has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brodin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:31 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:30 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 25:54 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 1 0 1 27:13 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:49 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:32 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 6-2 10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:48 Home W 7-4 10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:43 Home L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.