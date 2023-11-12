The New York Jets (4-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) play at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

Jets vs. Raiders Insights

This year, the Jets put up 4.9 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Raiders allow (21.4).

Las Vegas puts up 17.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.5 New York allows.

The Jets collect 272.9 yards per game, 58.0 fewer yards than the 330.9 the Raiders give up per outing.

Las Vegas averages 36.4 fewer yards per game (275.6) than New York gives up per matchup (312.0).

This season, the Jets rack up 103.4 yards per game on the ground, 35.3 fewer than the Raiders allow per outing (138.7).

Las Vegas rushes for 76.1 yards per game, 61.2 fewer than the 137.3 New York allows per outing.

The Jets have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.

This year Las Vegas has turned the ball over 16 times, three more than New York's takeaways (13).

Jets Away Performance

The Jets score 18.0 points per game in road games (1.5 more than overall), and allow 20.3 in away games (0.8 more than overall).

On the road, the Jets pick up more yards (291.0 per game) than they do overall (272.9). They also allow fewer yards on the road (294.7) than they do overall (312.0).

The Jets pick up more rushing yards in road games (118.7 per game) than they do overall (103.4), but they also allow more (158.7 per game) than overall (137.3).

The Jets successfully convert fewer third downs in away games (16.2%) than they do overall (22.1%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (31.9%) than overall (40.5%).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Philadelphia W 20-14 FOX 10/29/2023 at New York W 13-10 CBS 11/6/2023 Los Angeles L 27-6 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 11/19/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 11/24/2023 Miami - Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 Atlanta - FOX

Raiders Home Performance

At home, the Raiders score more points (21.5 per game) than they do overall (17.3). They also allow fewer points at home (14.8) than they do overall (21.4).

The Raiders accumulate 330.8 yards per game at home (55.2 more than overall) and give up 288.5 at home (42.4 fewer than overall).

At home, Las Vegas picks up more passing yards (237.3 per game) than it does overall (199.4). It also allows fewer passing yards at home (183.3) than it does overall (192.2).

At home, the Raiders pick up more rushing yards (93.5 per game) than they do overall (76.1). They also allow fewer rushing yards at home (105.3) than they do overall (138.7).

At home, the Raiders successfully convert more third downs (39.3%) than they do overall (33.0%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (37.3%) than overall (43.1%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Chicago L 30-12 FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit L 26-14 ABC/ESPN 11/5/2023 New York W 30-6 FOX 11/12/2023 New York - NBC 11/19/2023 at Miami - CBS 11/26/2023 Kansas City - CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota - FOX

