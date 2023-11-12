The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is set for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Jared Spurgeon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon 2022-23 stats and insights

In 10 of 79 games last season, Spurgeon scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He posted one goal (plus three assists) on the power play.

He posted a 7.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.8 shots per game.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

