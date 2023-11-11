As we head into Week 11 of the college football campaign, there are four games involving teams from the Southland on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Northwestern State Demons at Incarnate Word Cardinals 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 - Lamar Cardinals at Nicholls State Colonels 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SE Louisiana Lions at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Christian Huskies at McNeese Cowboys 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

