CAA teams were in action for five games in the Week 11 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Towson vs. Villanova | Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook | Delaware vs. Campbell | William & Mary vs. Hampton | NC A&T vs. Rhode Island

Week 11 CAA Results

Villanova 33 Towson 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Villanova (-17.5)
  • Pregame Total: 57.5

Villanova Leaders

  • Passing: Connor Watkins (15-for-24, 299 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jalen Jackson (14 ATT, 85 YDS)
  • Receiving: Rayjoun Pringle (5 TAR, 5 REC, 180 YDS, 2 TDs)

Towson Leaders

  • Passing: Nathan Kent (10-for-21, 53 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Chris Watkins (6 ATT, 90 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Carter Runyon (4 TAR, 4 REC, 34 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

VillanovaTowson
555Total Yards211
300Passing Yards53
255Rushing Yards158
2Turnovers0

Albany (NY) 38 Stony Brook 20

Albany (NY) Leaders

  • Passing: Reese Poffenbarger (20-for-28, 247 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Griffin Woodell (23 ATT, 136 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Brevin Easton (8 TAR, 6 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD)

Stony Brook Leaders

  • Passing: Daron Bryden (21-for-31, 208 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Roland Dempster (17 ATT, 46 YDS)
  • Receiving: Anthony Johnson (8 TAR, 6 REC, 54 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Stony BrookAlbany (NY)
267Total Yards430
208Passing Yards247
59Rushing Yards183
2Turnovers1

Delaware 45 Campbell 7

Delaware Leaders

  • Passing: Ryan O'Connor (19-for-31, 246 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Quincy Watson (11 ATT, 40 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jourdan Townsend (8 TAR, 5 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD)

Campbell Leaders

  • Passing: Hajj-Malik Williams (16-for-32, 151 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Lamagea McDowell (17 ATT, 67 YDS)
  • Receiving: Ezeriah Anderson (7 TAR, 6 REC, 84 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

CampbellDelaware
288Total Yards406
151Passing Yards316
137Rushing Yards90
3Turnovers1

William & Mary 31 Hampton 10

William & Mary Leaders

  • Passing: Tyler Hughes (5-for-14, 145 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Mattijs Lasore (6 ATT, 42 YDS)
  • Receiving: JT Mayo (1 TAR, 1 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Hampton Leaders

  • Passing: Christofer Zellous (14-for-24, 159 YDS, 1 TD, 4 INTs)
  • Rushing: Zellous (17 ATT, 77 YDS)
  • Receiving: Romon Copeland (7 TAR, 7 REC, 111 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

HamptonWilliam & Mary
346Total Yards309
159Passing Yards163
187Rushing Yards146
5Turnovers0

Rhode Island 31 NC A&T 24

Rhode Island Leaders

  • Passing: Kasim Hill (11-for-20, 137 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ja'Den McKenzie (23 ATT, 233 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Kahtero Summers (5 TAR, 3 REC, 69 YDS, 1 TD)

NC A&T Leaders

  • Passing: Eli Brickhandler (12-for-18, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kenji Christian (22 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Amonte Jones (3 TAR, 3 REC, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Rhode IslandNC A&T
423Total Yards370
137Passing Yards161
286Rushing Yards209
2Turnovers0

Next Week's CAA Games

Hampton Pirates at Elon Phoenix

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Rhodes Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Truist Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Monmouth Hawks at Albany (NY) Great Danes

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Villanova Wildcats at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Maine Black Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Wildcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Rhode Island Rams at Towson Tigers

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

