Week 11 Big Ten Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 11 of the college football slate includes six games with Big Ten teams in action. Read on to get up-to-date results and the top performers.
Jump to Matchup:
Indiana vs. Illinois | Maryland vs. Nebraska | Michigan vs. Penn State
Week 11 Big Ten Results
Illinois 48 Indiana 45
- Pregame Favorite: Illinois (-6.5)
- Pregame Total: 44
Illinois Leaders
- Passing: John Paddock (24-for-36, 507 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Reggie Love III (24 ATT, 140 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Isaiah Williams (15 TAR, 9 REC, 200 YDS, 2 TDs)
Indiana Leaders
- Passing: Brendan Sorsby (22-for-33, 289 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Trent Howland (13 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Donaven McCulley (12 TAR, 11 REC, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Illinois
|Indiana
|662
|Total Yards
|451
|507
|Passing Yards
|289
|155
|Rushing Yards
|162
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Maryland 13 Nebraska 10
- Pregame Favorite: Maryland (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 42.5
Maryland Leaders
- Passing: Taulia Tagovailoa (27-for-40, 283 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Roman Hemby (16 ATT, 74 YDS)
- Receiving: Jeshaun Jones (7 TAR, 5 REC, 86 YDS)
Nebraska Leaders
- Passing: Jeff Sims (8-for-13, 62 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Emmett Johnson (17 ATT, 84 YDS)
- Receiving: Billy Kemp IV (2 TAR, 2 REC, 30 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Nebraska
|Maryland
|269
|Total Yards
|384
|86
|Passing Yards
|283
|183
|Rushing Yards
|101
|5
|Turnovers
|3
Michigan 24 Penn State 15
- Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Michigan Leaders
- Passing: J.J. McCarthy (7-for-8, 60 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Blake Corum (26 ATT, 145 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Cornelius Johnson (2 TAR, 2 REC, 24 YDS)
Penn State Leaders
- Passing: Drew Allar (10-for-22, 70 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kaytron Allen (12 ATT, 72 YDS)
- Receiving: Tyler Warren (4 TAR, 2 REC, 25 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Penn State
|Michigan
|238
|Total Yards
|287
|74
|Passing Yards
|60
|164
|Rushing Yards
|227
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 11 Big Ten Games
Michigan State Spartans at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-32.5)
