The South Dakota Coyotes (7-2) hit the road for an MVFC battle against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the DakotaDome.

South Dakota owns the 83rd-ranked offense this year (22.1 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 16.1 points allowed per game. North Dakota's defense ranks 65th in the FCS with 26.4 points surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 13th-best by posting 34.4 points per contest.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

North Dakota vs. South Dakota Key Statistics

North Dakota South Dakota 383.3 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.7 (87th) 371.4 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.4 (58th) 156.2 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.7 (71st) 227.1 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 179 (87th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has compiled 1,816 yards on 72.1% passing while recording 17 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has rushed for 499 yards on 66 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Isaiah Smith has piled up 64 carries and totaled 410 yards with two touchdowns.

Bo Belquist has collected 48 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 585 (65 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has five touchdowns.

Wesley Eliodor has caught 19 passes and compiled 229 receiving yards (25.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Red Wilson's 18 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 201 yards (22.3 ypg).

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has 1,611 yards passing for South Dakota, completing 68% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Travis Theis, has carried the ball 131 times for 631 yards (70.1 per game), scoring five times.

Charles Pierre Jr. has been handed the ball 47 times this year and racked up 287 yards (31.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Carter Bell's 520 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has registered 30 receptions and four touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has reeled in 30 passes while averaging 44.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jack Martens' 23 grabs are good enough for 289 yards and one touchdown.

