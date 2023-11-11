How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (1-0) take on the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.
North Dakota State vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Bison shot at a 45.5% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.
- Last season, North Dakota State had a 14-9 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bison ranked 272nd.
- The Bison's 72.8 points per game last year were just 4.4 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays allowed.
- North Dakota State went 12-9 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, North Dakota State scored 77.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.9.
- At home, the Bison gave up 69.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away (73.9).
- North Dakota State made more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (32.1%).
North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 80-76
|University Arena
|11/8/2023
|Mount Marty
|W 93-66
|Scheels Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
