The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (1-0) take on the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison shot at a 45.5% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.

Last season, North Dakota State had a 14-9 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.

The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bison ranked 272nd.

The Bison's 72.8 points per game last year were just 4.4 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays allowed.

North Dakota State went 12-9 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

At home, North Dakota State scored 77.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.9.

At home, the Bison gave up 69.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away (73.9).

North Dakota State made more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule