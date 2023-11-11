The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (1-0) take on the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

North Dakota State vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
North Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Bison shot at a 45.5% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.
  • Last season, North Dakota State had a 14-9 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bison ranked 272nd.
  • The Bison's 72.8 points per game last year were just 4.4 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays allowed.
  • North Dakota State went 12-9 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, North Dakota State scored 77.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.9.
  • At home, the Bison gave up 69.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away (73.9).
  • North Dakota State made more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Western Michigan W 80-76 University Arena
11/8/2023 Mount Marty W 93-66 Scheels Center
11/11/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/14/2023 UC Davis - Dahlberg Arena
11/16/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena

