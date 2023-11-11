When the South Dakota Coyotes square off against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our computer model predicts the Coyotes will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota (-8.9) 49.2 South Dakota 29, North Dakota 20

Week 11 MVFC Predictions

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.

Fightin' Hawks games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last year.

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.

The Coyotes and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Fightin' Hawks vs. Coyotes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 22.1 16.1 26.8 16.2 16.3 16.0 North Dakota 34.4 26.4 45.2 19.2 21.0 35.5

