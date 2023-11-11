Big Ten play pits the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are favored by 1 point. The over/under is 46.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Minnesota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Minnesota vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Minnesota vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Minnesota is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Purdue has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

