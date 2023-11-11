In the contest between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, November 11 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Golden Gophers to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (-1) Toss Up (47.5) Minnesota 25, Purdue 23

Week 11 Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Gophers' implied win probability is 54.5%.

The Golden Gophers have three wins in nine games against the spread this year.

Minnesota has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

The Golden Gophers have played nine games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 3.7 more than the average point total for Minnesota games this season.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The Boilermakers have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Boilermakers have gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Purdue is 2-5 against the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this season.

The Boilermakers have hit the over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

The average point total for Purdue this season is 1.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Golden Gophers vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 21.7 23.2 22.7 21.8 19.7 26 Purdue 20.9 31.2 24.6 34.4 16.3 27.3

