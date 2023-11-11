In one of the many compelling matchups on the Liga MX slate today, Club Santos Laguna and Atletico San Luis hit the pitch at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Watch Atletico San Luis vs Club Santos Laguna

Club Santos Laguna journeys to take on Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Atletico San Luis (+130)

Atletico San Luis (+130) Underdog: Club Santos Laguna (+185)

Club Santos Laguna (+185) Draw: (+275)

Watch Queretaro FC vs CF Monterrey

CF Monterrey travels to take on Queretaro FC at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: CF Monterrey (+105)

CF Monterrey (+105) Underdog: Queretaro FC (+250)

Queretaro FC (+250) Draw: (+265)

Watch Pumas UNAM vs Guadalajara Chivas

Guadalajara Chivas is on the road to take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: Pumas UNAM (+105)

Pumas UNAM (+105) Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+240)

Guadalajara Chivas (+240) Draw: (+265)

Watch Tigres UANL vs CF America

CF America makes the trip to face Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: Tigres UANL (+140)

Tigres UANL (+140) Underdog: CF America (+190)

CF America (+190) Draw: (+240)

