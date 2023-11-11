Looking for an updated view of the Big Ten and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Ohio State

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

9-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +140

+140 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th

18th Last Game: W 35-16 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Michigan State

Michigan State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

2. Michigan

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

9-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win Big Ten: -110

-110 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th

90th Last Game: W 41-13 vs Purdue

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Penn State

@ Penn State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

3. Penn State

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st

51st Last Game: W 51-15 vs Maryland

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Michigan

Michigan Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

4. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 35-16 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Iowa

@ Iowa Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Wisconsin

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 8-4

5-4 | 8-4 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th

48th Last Game: L 20-14 vs Indiana

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Northwestern

Northwestern Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

6. Iowa

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

7-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th

64th Last Game: W 10-7 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Rutgers

Rutgers Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Maryland

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th

56th Last Game: L 51-15 vs Penn State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Nebraska

@ Nebraska Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

8. Minnesota

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-6

5-4 | 6-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 27-26 vs Illinois

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Purdue

@ Purdue Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

9. Nebraska

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 5-7

5-4 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th

80th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Maryland

Maryland Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

10. Illinois

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-6

4-5 | 6-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 27-26 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Indiana

Indiana Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. Northwestern

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 10-7 vs Iowa

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Wisconsin

@ Wisconsin Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

12. Indiana

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st

1st Last Game: W 20-14 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Illinois

@ Illinois Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

13. Purdue

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 41-13 vs Michigan

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Minnesota

Minnesota Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

14. Michigan State

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Ohio State

@ Ohio State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

