Will Vinni Lettieri Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 10?
Can we anticipate Vinni Lettieri lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Lettieri stats and insights
- Lettieri has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- Lettieri has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
