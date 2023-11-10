Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-5) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Frost Bank Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSN. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-5.5
|225.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota's games have gone over 225.5 points just once this season (in seven contests).
- Minnesota has had an average of 212.9 points in its games this season, 12.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Timberwolves are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Minnesota has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.
Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|1
|14.3%
|111.7
|225.1
|101.1
|227
|220.8
|Spurs
|7
|87.5%
|113.4
|225.1
|125.9
|227
|228.3
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves record 14.2 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Spurs allow (125.9).
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|5-2
|3-0
|3-4
|Spurs
|3-5
|2-3
|7-1
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Spurs
|111.7
|113.4
|19
|14
|0-0
|3-4
|0-0
|3-4
|101.1
|125.9
|1
|29
|5-1
|0-0
|5-1
|0-0
