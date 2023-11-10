The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) and the Rider Broncs (1-0) play in a matchup with no set line at Fiserv Forum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Marquette vs Rider Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles' record against the spread last season was 22-14-0.

Rider went 14-15-0 ATS last year.

Marquette vs. Rider Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 79.3 149.5 70.3 137.9 149.3 Rider 70.2 149.5 67.6 137.9 136.1

Additional Marquette vs Rider Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 79.3 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 67.6 the Broncs allowed.

Marquette went 19-10 against the spread and 24-5 overall last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

The Broncs put up an average of 70.2 points per game last year, only 0.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents.

Rider went 8-3 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scored more than 70.3 points last season.

Marquette vs. Rider Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 22-14-0 17-19-0 Rider 14-15-0 14-15-0

Marquette vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Rider 16-1 Home Record 8-5 8-4 Away Record 7-6 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 10-3-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.8 12-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

