Kyle Anderson and the Minnesota Timberwolves take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Anderson posted six points, five assists and two blocks in a 122-101 win against the Pelicans.

We're going to break down Anderson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+110)

Over 7.5 (+110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Looking to bet on one or more of Anderson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were last in the league defensively last year, giving up 123.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Spurs were 26th in the league last season, giving up 45 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Spurs conceded 26.8 per game last season, ranking them 29th in the league.

The Spurs conceded 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Anderson vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 24 7 2 4 1 1 0 10/30/2022 12 2 4 4 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.