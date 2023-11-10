Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 8, McDaniels produced 10 points in a 122-101 win against the Pelicans.

In this article we will look at McDaniels' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-167)

Over 2.5 (-167) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs conceded 123.1 points per game last year, worst in the league.

On the boards, the Spurs allowed 45 rebounds per game last year, 26th in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 26.8 assists last season, the Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 12.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Spurs were 22nd in the league in that category.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 26 16 4 2 4 0 1 10/30/2022 35 7 3 1 0 1 3 10/26/2022 35 20 3 1 4 3 2 10/24/2022 24 4 3 1 0 0 0

