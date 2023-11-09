Wild vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (9-2-1) host the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Rangers are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, while the Wild took down the New York Islanders 4-2 in their last game.
Wild vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-140)
|Wild (+115)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have been an underdog in four games, and failed to win any of them.
- Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +115 or longer twice so far this season. They lost both games.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Wild.
- Minnesota has played 10 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Wild vs Rangers Additional Info
Wild vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|39 (13th)
|Goals
|43 (10th)
|26 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|48 (31st)
|14 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (18th)
|6 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (29th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild have the league's 10th-best scoring offense (43 total goals, 3.6 per game).
- The Wild have allowed 4.0 goals per game, 48 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.
- Their -5 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.
