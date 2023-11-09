The New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Wild vs Rangers Additional Info

Wild vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Wild Rangers 5-4 (F/SO) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 48 goals allowed (four per game) is 31st in the league.

With 43 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the league's 10th-best offense.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joel Eriksson Ek 12 7 6 13 2 5 49.2% Mats Zuccarello 12 3 10 13 6 5 28.6% Kirill Kaprizov 12 4 8 12 11 5 0% Ryan Hartman 12 7 3 10 11 10 44.6% Patrick Maroon 12 2 7 9 4 3 57.1%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 26 total goals (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Rangers rank 13th in the league with 39 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Rangers Key Players