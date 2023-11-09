2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
On Thursday, November 9, competitors will tackle the par-70, 6,353-yard course at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida in the first round of the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, with a purse of $3.2M to be had. Nelly Korda took home the top spot in the last edition of event.
How to Watch the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
- Start Time: 7:10 AM ET
- Venue: Pelican Golf Club
- Location: Belleair, Florida
- Par/Distance: Par 70/6,353 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Golf Channel
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|7:43 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Nelly Korda, Linn Grant, Jin-young Ko
|12:19 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Atthaya Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|12:08 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Alexis Thompson, Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko
|7:54 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Ayaka Furue, Georgia Hall, Ruoning Yin
|12:41 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Perrine Delacour, Maja Stark, Allisen Corpuz
|12:30 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Gemma Dryburgh, Ally Ewing, Thidapa Suwannapura
|12:30 PM ET
|Hole 1
|A Lim Kim, Eun-Hee Ji, Charley Hull
|7:54 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Alison Lee, Leona Maguire, Nanna Madsen
|7:43 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Ashleigh Buhai, Alexa Pano, Hae-Ran Ryu
|8:05 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Aditi Ashook, Amy Yang, Maria Gabriela Lopez
