Will Matthew Boldy Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 9?
Can we anticipate Matthew Boldy finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Boldy stats and insights
- Boldy has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
- Boldy has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
