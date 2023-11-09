The Minnesota Wild, Mats Zuccarello among them, play the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Looking to wager on Zuccarello's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Zuccarello has averaged 18:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Zuccarello has a goal in three games this year through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 12 games this year, Zuccarello has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Zuccarello has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Zuccarello goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zuccarello has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 26 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 13 Points 4 3 Goals 3 10 Assists 1

