Will Mats Zuccarello Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 9?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zuccarello stats and insights
- In three of 12 games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.
- Zuccarello has picked up six assists on the power play.
- Zuccarello averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.