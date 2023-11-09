Joel Eriksson Ek will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and New York Rangers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Prop bets for Eriksson Ek are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Eriksson Ek has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 20:02 on the ice per game.

Eriksson Ek has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

Eriksson Ek has a point in eight of 12 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Eriksson Ek has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Eriksson Ek goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Eriksson Ek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 13 Points 2 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

