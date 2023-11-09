Should you bet on Dakota Mermis to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

Mermis has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Mermis has zero points on the power play.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 26 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

