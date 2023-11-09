The contests in a Week 10 NFL lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Cleveland Browns playing the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Looking for NFL player prop bets for this week's games? This article includes NFL player props for every matchup, so take a look.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers at Bears

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 9

8:15 PM ET on November 9 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Adam Thielen Props: 67.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Chicago vs. Carolina player props with BetMGM.

Colts at Patriots

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 12

9:30 AM ET on November 12 Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!) Mac Jones Props: 224.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on New England vs. Indianapolis player props with BetMGM.

49ers at Jaguars

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12

1:00 PM ET on November 12 Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Travis Etienne Props: 64.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 22.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

64.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 22.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) Christian McCaffrey Props: 67.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 31.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Jacksonville vs. San Francisco player props with BetMGM.

Texans at Bengals

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12

1:00 PM ET on November 12 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Cincinnati vs. Houston player props with BetMGM.

Packers at Steelers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12

1:00 PM ET on November 12 Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Kenny Pickett Props: 203.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)

203.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) Jordan Love Props: 215.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

Bet on Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay player props with BetMGM.

Titans at Buccaneers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12

1:00 PM ET on November 12 Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Baker Mayfield Props: 242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Derrick Henry Props: 70.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bet on Tampa Bay vs. Tennessee player props with BetMGM.

Browns at Ravens

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12

1:00 PM ET on November 12 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Lamar Jackson Props: 209.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 44.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bet on Baltimore vs. Cleveland player props with BetMGM.

Saints at Vikings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12

1:00 PM ET on November 12 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Derek Carr Props: 244.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

Bet on Minnesota vs. New Orleans player props with BetMGM.

Falcons at Cardinals

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 12

4:05 PM ET on November 12 Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Arizona vs. Atlanta player props with BetMGM.

Lions at Chargers

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 12

4:05 PM ET on November 12 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Los Angeles vs. Detroit player props with BetMGM.

Giants at Cowboys

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 12

4:25 PM ET on November 12 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Dak Prescott Props: 242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Saquon Barkley Props: 63.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bet on Dallas vs. New York player props with BetMGM.

Commanders at Seahawks

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 12

4:25 PM ET on November 12 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Sam Howell Props: 256.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 14.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

Bet on Seattle vs. Washington player props with BetMGM.

Jets at Raiders

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on November 12

8:20 PM ET on November 12 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Las Vegas vs. New York player props with BetMGM.

Broncos at Bills

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 13

8:15 PM ET on November 13 Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Buffalo vs. Denver player props with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.