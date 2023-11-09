Adam Thielen vs. Jaylon Johnson: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will face the Chicago Bears' defense and Jaylon Johnson in Week 10 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Panthers receivers' matchup versus the Bears secondary.
Panthers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears
|87.6
|11
|11
|49
|10.06
Adam Thielen vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights
Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense
- Adam Thielen has totaled 62 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 610 (76.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 76 times and has four touchdowns.
- Through the air, Carolina ranks sixth-last in the league in passing yards with 1,497 (187.1 per contest) and 19th in passing TDs (10).
- The Panthers are bottom-10 in points this year, placing 28th in the NFL with 140 total points scored (17.5 per contest). They also rank 30th in total yards (2,267).
- Carolina has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 38.9 times contest, which is third in the league.
- In the red zone, the Panthers are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 27 total red-zone pass attempts (49.1% red-zone pass rate).
Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense
- Jaylon Johnson has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 22 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, Chicago has given up 2,312 (256.9 per game), the second-most in the NFL.
- The Bears are allowing 26.9 points per game, third-most in the NFL.
- Chicago has given up over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.
- The Bears have allowed a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.
Adam Thielen vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats
|Adam Thielen
|Jaylon Johnson
|Rec. Targets
|76
|28
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|62
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|9.8
|14
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|610
|22
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|76.3
|3.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|225
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|10
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|2
|Interceptions
