The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Target Center as 5.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO. The point total is set at 221.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -5.5 221.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 221.5 points twice this season (in six games).

The average point total in Minnesota's contests this year is 211.2, 10.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves are 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Minnesota has entered the game as favorites three times this season and won twice.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 2 33.3% 110 219.3 101.2 215.5 221.7 Pelicans 4 57.1% 109.3 219.3 114.3 215.5 224.8

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves average 110 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 114.3 the Pelicans give up.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 4-2 2-0 2-4 Pelicans 4-3 0-1 3-4

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Timberwolves Pelicans 110 Points Scored (PG) 109.3 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 101.2 Points Allowed (PG) 114.3 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

