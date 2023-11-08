Mike Conley's Minnesota Timberwolves take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Conley tallied eight points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 114-109 win versus the Celtics.

With prop bets in place for Conley, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-102)

Over 2.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-159)

Over 4.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

Looking to bet on one or more of Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the league defensively last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans allowed 41.8 rebounds per contest last year, fifth in the league in that category.

The Pelicans gave up 24.9 assists per contest last year (eighth in the league).

Defensively, the Pelicans gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mike Conley vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 34 17 2 7 1 0 1 12/15/2022 32 4 2 6 0 0 0 12/13/2022 29 7 0 6 2 0 1 10/23/2022 36 7 2 8 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.