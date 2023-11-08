The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns, hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Towns, in his most recent appearance, had seven points and 10 rebounds in a 114-109 win over the Celtics.

Now let's dig into Towns' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-111)

Over 21.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-141)

Over 7.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+140)

Over 3.5 (+140) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Looking to bet on one or more of Towns's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the league last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Pelicans were fifth in the NBA last year, giving up 41.8 per contest.

Giving up an average of 24.9 assists last season, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

Defensively, the Pelicans gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, 12th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 36 30 8 2 5 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.