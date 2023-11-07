Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Islanders on November 7, 2023
Mats Zuccarello and Noah Dobson are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders meet at UBS Arena on Tuesday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wild vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Zuccarello has scored three goals (0.3 per game) and put up nine assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Minnesota offense with 12 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 10%.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Joel Eriksson Ek has helped lead the offense for Minnesota this season with six goals and five assists.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Kirill Kaprizov has 11 points so far, including three goals and eight assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Dobson, who has scored 10 points in 10 games (four goals and six assists).
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|5
Bo Horvat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Bo Horvat is another of New York's offensive options, contributing nine points (four goals, five assists) to the team.
Horvat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.