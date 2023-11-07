The Minnesota Wild, with Ryan Hartman, are in action Tuesday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hartman's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Hartman vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hartman Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Hartman has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 17:36 on the ice per game.

Hartman has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

In six of 11 games this year, Hartman has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of 11 games this season, Hartman has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Hartman's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hartman Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 2 10 Points 0 7 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.