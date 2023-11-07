Should you wager on Ryan Hartman to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

Hartman has scored in five of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.

Hartman averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 24.1%.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

