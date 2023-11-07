Rangers vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 7
The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the New York Rangers (8-2-1), host the fourth-ranked group from the conference, the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1), on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Rangers 4, Red Wings 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-155)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)
Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info
|Rangers vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Wings Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Red Wings
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers have an 8-2-1 record overall, with a 2-1-3 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- New York has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Rangers recorded only one goal, they lost.
- New York has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).
- The Rangers are 6-1-1 in the eight games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 13 points).
- In the seven games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 5-2-0.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, New York is 4-1-0 (eight points).
- The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Rangers finished 4-1-1 in those matchups (nine points).
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have posted a record of 1-1-2 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 7-4-1.
- Detroit has earned five points (2-1-1) in its four games decided by one goal.
- This season the Red Wings registered only one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- The Red Wings have scored more than two goals in nine games, earning 15 points from those contests.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 3-2-0 (six points).
- The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned nine points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|18th
|3.09
|Goals Scored
|3.75
|6th
|3rd
|2.09
|Goals Allowed
|3.08
|15th
|29th
|27.1
|Shots
|30.9
|17th
|4th
|27.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|16th
|4th
|31.58%
|Power Play %
|28%
|5th
|10th
|83.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.61%
|12th
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
