The Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-0) hit the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup has no set line.

North Dakota vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fightin' Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Last year 21 of North Dakota's games hit the over.

The Fightin' Hawks' record against the spread last year was 16-13-0.

North Dakota (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.4% of the time, 8.8% more often than Iowa (13-15-0) last season.

North Dakota vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 80.1 152.2 74.7 148.6 149.6 North Dakota 72.1 152.2 73.9 148.6 142.7

Additional North Dakota Insights & Trends

The Fightin' Hawks' 72.1 points per game last year were only 2.6 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes gave up.

North Dakota went 7-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall when it scored more than 74.7 points last season.

North Dakota vs. Iowa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 13-15-0 15-13-0 North Dakota 16-13-0 21-8-0

North Dakota vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa North Dakota 14-3 Home Record 8-8 4-7 Away Record 4-11 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.4 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

